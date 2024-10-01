Concentric Closes GO Engineering Acquisition

The acquisition is anticipated to positively impact Concentric's performance by boosting electric sales and achieving medium-term cost efficiencies through in-house controller design and manufacturing. This will enhance Concentric's ability to respond to customer needs and leverage a unified electronic platform across Concentric's various brands and global operations.

The acquisition of GO Engineering's associated entity ÖkoGW Verwaltungs- und Vermietungs GmbH & Co. KG will be completed at a later date.

Martin Kunz, President & CEO of Concentric comments:

"We are pleased to have closed the acquisition of GO Engineering. The integration of GO Engineering into Concentric will accelerate our electrification strategy and strengthen our position in both current and future markets for electric liquid cooling and thermal management products."

About GO Engineering

Founded in 1990 and based in Bühl, Germany, GO Engineering is a company specializing in high-quality electronics design and manufacturing. GO Engineering brings extensive experience and expertise in electronics design and manufacturing across various industries, including commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

For additional information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

