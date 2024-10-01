Portable Power Station Market Projected To Hit $5.9 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Portable Power Station Market: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The portable power station market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and portable power station is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.A portable power station is a battery-powered device that can provide electrical power for various devices and appliances. These devices are typically designed to be lightweight and portable, making them ideal for use in outdoor settings or in emergency situations where access to electricity is limited or unavailable.Download Sample Pages:North America accounted for the largest market share in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. North America portable power station market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Key players in the global portable power station industry analysis include Alpha ESS Co., Ltd., Anker Technology, Bluetti, Chilwee Group Co., Ltd, Duracell, GES Group Limited Company, Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, Milwaukee Tool, Mitsubishi Corporation, NRG Energy, Inc., Scott electric company, and Suaoki.Portable power stations can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices, as well as power small appliances such as fans, lights, and mini fridges. They typically come with a range of charging options, including AC outlets, USB ports, and DC ports.The capacity of a portable power station is typically measured in watt-hours (Wh), which is the amount of energy the device can store and supply. The higher the watt-hour rating, the more energy the device can provide.The North America portable power station market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established applications such as emergency power (residential & commercial end users), off-grid power, and automotive. The U.S. is the region's largest market.On the basis of sales channel, the offline segment accounted for 53.0% of the portable power station market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The offline sales channel is the method of opening a single store based on the name, branding, trademark, and products of an existing business.Enquiry Before Buying:By application, it is divided into emergency power, off-grid, and automotive. The emergency power segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global portable power station market in 2021. The global electronics sector engages in several activities such as design, development, production, assembly, and distribution of sales channels.On the basis of type, the 501-1000Wh segment accounted for 37.3% of the portable power station market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The 501-1000 Wh portable power backup package provides electricity from AC outlets for cell or emergency electricity, offering a chargeable source of electricity for the home, work, or camping needs.Increased use of smart grid services, aging electricity grid infrastructure, and increased use of power in remote places are all key drivers of the global portable power station market growth . In remote places, developing countries must provide reliable access to power. Traditional centralized networks are incapable of providing cost-effective basic electricity to neglected areas in a timely manner.The potential for remote and dispersed power systems to supply electricity around the world is expected to increase the portable power station market in developing countries around the world during the forecast period.Concerns about CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions have motivated significant investments in renewable energy generation around the world.Buy This Report (336 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Impact of Covid-19The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the demand for the portable power station market due to a decline in tourism activities across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the demand for the portable power station market due to a decline in tourism activities across the globe. In addition, due to strict travel restrictions, investments in recreational activities decreased significantly. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

