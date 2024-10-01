عربي


Information To Be Delivered By Šiaulių Bankas At The Investor Conference Webinar On New Dividend Policy


10/1/2024 2:15:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of investment Management Division, who will introduce the Bank's new Dividend Policy and will answer to questions of participants.

Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the presentation.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...


Attachment

  • Dividend Policy Webinar 2024

