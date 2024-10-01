Block Listing Interim Review
Date
10/1/2024 2:15:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 October 2024
| 1.
| Name of applicant:
| Irish Continental Group plc
| 2.
| Name of scheme:
| ICG Share Option Plans
| 3.
| Period of return:
| From: 1 April 2024 to 30 September 2024
| 4.
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 4,740,780 ICG Units
| 5.
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
| 6.
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
| 162,341 ICG Units
| 7.
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 4,578,439 ICG Units
| Name of contact:
| Tom Corcoran
| Telephone number of contact:
| +353 1 607 5700
MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108732731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.