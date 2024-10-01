Total Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1 October 2024

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the of the following:

As of 30 September 2024, the Company's share capital consisted of 72,197,199 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,197,199 may be used by and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138