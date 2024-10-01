Kuwait Amir Representative Heads To Qatar Wed. For 3Rd ACD
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will leave to Qatar on Wednesday to head Kuwait's delegation to the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD). (end)
