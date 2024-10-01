21,500+ colleges are transforming their 5.8 lac+ students into industry-ready professionals

(MENAFN- Internshala) Career-tech platform, Internshala has brought out its latest report highlighting the impact colleges’ training and placement cells are making in their students’ career journeys by making them employable through skilling and internship opportunities. The report highlights that currently, over 21,500 higher education institutions (HEIs) are working with the platform to provide their 5.8 lac+ students with opportunities that make them more employable and thereby bridge the industry academia gap.



According to the report, colleges in India are playing a transformative role in preparing students for their professional journeys by ensuring they are career-ready. In today’s competitive job market, students are not only focusing on excelling at their academics, but they are also working towards gaining industry-relevant skills and pursuing internships actively. One of the driving forces behind this shift has been the active involvement of colleges, specifically through their training and placement cells, in creating pathways for students to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.



In just the past year, students from these 21.5k+ colleges have submitted over 5.87 lakh internship and job applications. This demonstrates the growing awareness among students about the importance of internships in gaining real-world experience. Internships allow students to understand industry dynamics, apply theoretical knowledge in practical settings, and develop essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. These experiences are indispensable in making students’ candidature more attractive to future employers.



There has been a substantial increase in colleges’ involvement in spreading internship and skilling awareness among their students. Additionally, consistent guidelines from government bodies like UGC, AICTE, etc. have also played a key role in nudging not only engineering and management higher education institutions (HEIs) but also all degree colleges across the country.



Over the years, the colleges have realised that by providing access to such skill-building opportunities, they not only improve their students’ chances of securing jobs but also enhance their institutions’ reputations for producing employable graduates. The efforts of training and placements officers (TPOs), deans, professors, and principals in actively guiding students towards internships and career-enhancing experiences are proving to be quintessential in Indian students’ career journey.



In 2023, more than 33,800 students secured internships and jobs. This number is expected to rise significantly for 2024 by the end of the year. The average stipend for students securing internships with the support of their college’s TPOs was ₹4,200 per month, and the maximum stipend offered was as high as ₹60,000 per month. These financial rewards not only offer students a source of income but also validate their newly acquired skills in the job market. Additionally, for those students who transitioned from internships to full-time employment, or found fresher job opportunities, the annual ctc ranged from ₹3 lakh per annum (LPA) to ₹12 LPA, highlighting the value employers place on candidates with internship experience.



Geographically, cities including Delhi-NCR (26%), Mumbai (10%), Bangalore (7%), Pune (6%), Hyderabad (6%), Kolkata (4%), Chennai (2%), and Jaipur (2%) have emerged as top hubs where students from these 21.5k+ colleges were able to get hired for internship and job opportunities. These cities, known for their robust industries, are home to companies that are eager to hire skilled interns and fresh graduates. The proactive role played by TPOs in these regions has significantly contributed to students securing high-quality internships and full-time roles.



An additional highlight was that approximately 12% of the students who secured internships were able to convert them into full-time positions based on their performance during the internship. This conversion highlights that internships not only serve as great learning experiences, but also act as a stepping stone for students to prove their capabilities, secure employment opportunities, and build a professional network.



Recognising the immense need for skilling in today’s job market, colleges have also increasingly encouraged students to pursue certification courses that align with industry demands. Among the students from these colleges who applied for opportunities, around 5 lakh students had done at least one skill training certification in their fields of interest including but not limited to data science, digital marketing, programming, and design. In the ever evolving market with advancing tech and AI penetration, the habit of lifelong learning through skilling, reskilling, and upskilling is utmost necessary. As companies look for specialised skills and have continually changing demands, such certifications have become a critical component of a student’s career-readiness. And, it is a great sign that students are actively embracing skill development with a nudge from their college faculties.



Moreover, colleges and students have been mindful of the need for flexibility when it comes to internships, especially in light of changing work environments as well as managing their studies. As a result, the majority - 78% of students who secured internships in the past year did so in work-from-home roles. By supporting students in finding work-from-home internships, colleges have allowed students to balance their academic responsibilities with real-world work experience. Meanwhile, about 20% of students secured in-office opportunities, providing them with the hands-on experience of working in a professional environment.



On bringing out the report, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “Internshala would not have been born if it was not for that one email from my alma-mater IIT Madras to its alumni in 2011 that flooded my inbox with request from alum startups who wanted to hire interns through my Internshala blog - this gave me the conviction to take the plunge and pursue Internshala full time. Evident from this instance, it is undeniable that colleges play a fundamental role in laying the foundation of a student's career journey. It has been inspiring to see 21500+ colleges across India paving the path to improved employability for their 5.8 lac+ students. The day is not far when we’ll see all the HEIs across India following these footsteps and make the 40m+ Indian students career-ready.“







