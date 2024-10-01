Qatar’s i4 Solutions Partners with Cisco to Elevate Managed Security Services with Cisco XDR

(MENAFN- Pro Global) Doha, Qatar – 1 October 2024 - i4 Solutions, a leader in delivering cutting-edge solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its managed security services with the addition of Cisco’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution. As a key player in the region, i4 Solutions contributes significantly to the Qatari market, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 by driving digital transformation, fostering innovation, and enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure. This partnership positions i4 Solutions at the forefront of cybersecurity, offering its customers enhanced protection, greater operational efficiency, and the ability to scale their security efforts in an ever-evolving digital landscape.



As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, businesses need more than just traditional security solutions. i4 Solutions’ integration of Cisco XDR into its managed services provides customers with a comprehensive, multi-layered defence that can identify and respond to advanced threats across multiple domains in real-time. By doing so, i4 Solutions is ensuring that businesses are not only secure but can also operate with confidence, knowing their cybersecurity needs are handled by experts.



Boutros El Haddad, General Manager of i4 Solutions said, “With the integration of Cisco XDR, we are not just enhancing security—we are pioneering a new era of cybersecurity that directly supports Qatar’s journey towards its National Vision 2030. This powerful solution equips our customers with unparalleled protection and the agility to respond to threats faster and more effectively than ever before. At i4 Solutions, we take immense pride in aligning our efforts with the Qatari government’s vision of fostering a secure, innovative, and sustainable economy. By delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions, we are empowering Qatari businesses to thrive in a safe, digitally transformed environment, strengthening the nation’s resilience against global threats, and contributing to its leadership in the digital age. Our customers can operate with absolute confidence, knowing their security is not just a priority for us, but a pillar of Qatar’s long-term development and national progress.”



The inclusion of Cisco XDR in i4 Solutions' managed services offering gives businesses a powerful advantage in maintaining regulatory compliance and ensuring they are protected against evolving threats. The power of Cisco's Managed XDR lies in the combined value of its unrivalled threat detection capabilities and i4 Solutions’ deep expertise in cybersecurity. This XDR solution collects telemetry data from various security tools and correlates that data to detect and remediate the most critical threats. By providing comprehensive, multi-layered security, i4 Solutions ensures that customers benefit from true security visibility across their entire infrastructure, including multi-vendor environments, thereby closing security gaps and maximising uptime for business-critical operations.



With Cisco XDR’s ability to prioritise security incidents that matter most, i4 Solutions can offer its clients actionable, evidence-backed remediation recommendations that allow businesses to respond quickly and confidently to even the most sophisticated threats. This partnership frees internal resources for strategic initiatives, empowering organisations to focus on their core business while strengthening their overall security posture. Cisco XDR’s advanced threat intelligence from Cisco Talos and third-party solutions further enhances incident enrichment, enabling continuous, quantifiable improvement in security outcomes. By acting swiftly on the highest-priority risks, i4 Solutions ensures that businesses remain resilient and prepared for whatever comes next.







