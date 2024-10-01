J&K Polls: Valmiki Community Votes For 1St Time In Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) For the members of the Valmiki community, it is a momentous day to be for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

In the third phase of the ongoing Assembly polls, voting is underway on Tuesday across 40 seats.

Expressing their joy at this historic moment, the community members said they had been granted voting rights after waiting for decades. They also voiced hopes for a brighter future for their community, saying, "We want the to do more for the upliftment of our society. We believe that after this change, better opportunities will open up for our people."

Laal Chand, an 85-year-old first-time voter of the community, said, "I am very happy, but also concerned about the future of my children, who are educated but still unemployed. I cast my vote with the hope of a better future for them."

Ekta, a young woman from the Valmiki community, expressed her gratitude, "Every government seeks votes, but as we didn't have voting rights, how could we participate? I am thankful to the Modi government for abrogating Article 370, which opened up many opportunities for us. After this change, I was able to enrol in an LLB programme. I urge people to elect a government that understands and works for their future, not one that promotes terrorism and creates hurdles."

Another member of the community, a 45-year-old man, remarked, "I am very happy to have finally cast my vote. Our country is one of the largest democracies, but due to Articles 370 and 35A, we were deprived of our rights. After their abrogation, we not only gained voting rights but also domicile status. I hope the Valmiki community will now receive land allotments, job opportunities, loans, and avenues for businesses."

He further added, "I dream of a healthy and peaceful life for our community. After seven decades, I voted, and I trust that our voice will not go unheard as we have faith in the Modi government, which cares for every section of society."

Granting the right to the Valmiki community to be able to vote in the Assembly elections marks a significant political and social shift in the union territory, and is a step towards empowering communities that have long been marginalised.

Meanwhile, as the final phase of polling is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people, especially first-time voters and women in the Union Territory, to come out and vote in large numbers.

Polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. across 40 constituencies, with 24 in the Jammu division and the rest in the Kashmir Valley. Voting will continue until 6 p.m. and the votes will be counted on October 8.