Technip Energies Passes Final Performance Acceptance Test For Long Son Petrochemicals Olefins Plant In Vietnam

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces that the Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (LSP) olefins in Long Son Island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam, passed its final performance acceptance test. Technip Energies provided licensing, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, start-up and initial operation for the 1350 KTA(1) cracker.

As Vietnam's first olefins plant, the flexible feed cracker, can utilize both naphtha and liquified feeds to produce ethylene, propylene, and butadiene (2).

The plant successfully started up end 2023 to reach its full capacity shortly after the start-up and pass its first performance test in February 2024. The plant, which broke ground end 2018, includes Technip Energies' licensed ethylene technology, including Ultra Selective Conversion (USC®) furnaces preferred for high selectivity and low cost, and the Heat-Integrated Rectifier System®, preferred for energy efficient ethylene recovery.

Bhaskar Patel, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity , commented:“We are pleased with passing the final performance acceptance of the Long Son Petrochemicals' olefins plant. This is a great milestone for Vietnam and another example of our know-how to improve energy efficiency through our proven ethylene technology.”

(1) KTA: kilo tonnes per annum

(2) 950 KTA Ethylene / 400 KTA Propylene / 80-107 KTA Butadiene

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

