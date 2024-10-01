Israel Kicks Off“Limited” Ground Offensive Against Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel has launched a new phase of the war against Hezbollah as the Israeli Defense Forces went for a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.
That's according to the IDF press service, Ukrinform reports citing CNN .
"The IDF began a few hours ago a targeted and limited ground operation in the area of southern Lebanon against terrorist targets and infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, in a number of villages near the border, which pose an immediate and real threat to Israeli settlements on the northern border," reads the statement issued early Tuesday local time.
Earlier, according to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told mayors of northern cities that "the next phase of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon".
“It will be a significant factor in changing the security situation and will allow us to complete the important [mission] of returning the residents to their homes,” he said.
According to the Israeli military, the head of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, recently approved tactical battle plans with officers who would be involved in the ground operation.
Read also: Israel
creates closed military zone near border with Lebano
As noted, on Monday evening the Lebanese troops withdrew at least five kilometers away from the border.
Towards midnight, reports appeared on social platforms and in some Arab media that Israeli units had already crossed the border.
Israeli media indicate that given the pressure from the U.S., the ground operation will be limited in scope and aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit in the border region, but not at holding the territory for a long period of time.
After the fighting ends, the IDF will have to enforce the ceasefire agreement and prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its presence near Israeli border towns.
Read also:
Ukraine abstains as UNGA demands that Israel
leave occupied territories
The U.S. Department of State said Israel is "currently conducting" limited operations targeting Hezbollah.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Israel was preparing a limited incursion into the southern part of Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian Hezbollah group is based.
Archival photo
MENAFN01102024000193011044ID1108732609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.