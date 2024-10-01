Panasonic In India Unveils Exclusive Deals And Discounts This Festive Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30 September 2024: Panasonic Life Solutions India - a leading diversified company, introduced an array of exciting offers and discounts for the festive season this year, on its diverse range of electronics, home appliances, beauty, and lifestyle products. These offers will be available on Panasonic\'s authorized D2C website and across all authorized Panasonic outlets/stores across the country. With the \'Come Home with Panasonic\' campaign, Panasonic aims to make the joy of \"coming home\" to celebrate festivals more affordable.



Starting 1st October till 10th November 2024, customers can avail exciting offers on Air-Conditioners, Televisions and Audio, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Grooming Products, Vacuum Cleaners, LUMIX cameras, Mixers and Grinders. Offers include FREE 43\" Google TV with an OLED, 20% cashback up to INR 15,000 on select models, 3 year warranty on the purchase of select Television, Refrigerators and Washing Machine models . There are also a host of affordability options such as zero down payments, No Cost EMI up to 12 months, special long-term tenure EMI. Additionally, from 1st to 30th November, there is a Scratch and Win offer at Panasonic Exclusive Channel Partners*.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, \"At Panasonic, we are looking at a promising festive season this year. Today, our consumers are looking for premium appliances that are energy-efficient, smart and connected, with focus on health and hygiene, and Panasonic provides just that. With the festive season peaking in India, \'Come Home with Panasonic\' enables consumers to make the most of our exclusive range of offers and celebrate to the fullest.\"



Speaking on the festive offer, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Director and Head of Sales, Consumer Division, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, \"With the recent launch of our range of frost free refrigerators, Matter enabled RACs powered by Miraie, Top and front load washing machines, our consumers\' sentiments have been positive. We are anticipating a double digit growth this festive season, as compared to last year\'s festive season.



\'Come Home with Panasonic\' offers an opportunity to buy smart products, making consumers\' everyday lives more convenient, comfortable, and connected. The campaign is a heartfelt exploration of the significance of \"home\" during Diwali, capturing the universal pull to return to one\'s roots despite distances and challenges.



About the Panasonic Group



Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.

