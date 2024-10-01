BML Munjal University Hosts 5Th Leadership Summit Focused On Industry 5.0 And AI-Driven Innovations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 30 September 2024: As the world transitions towards 5.0, where human creativity integrates with AI to transform businesses and foster innovation. BML Munjal University (BMU) is set to host the 5th Leadership Summit on October 4, 2024, in partnership with the NHRDN Rewari Alwar Chapter. This exclusive event, themed "Embracing Industry 5.0: Leading the AI-Powered Organisations," will focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Generative AI, is transforming industries, driving innovation, and paving the way for sustainable growth. The summit will bring together industry leaders, visionaries, and decision-makers to explore the collaborative potential between human creativity and AI, ushering in a new era of productivity and innovation.



The summit will begin with a welcome address by Prof. Shyam Menon, Vice-Chancellor of BMU, followed by Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean of the School of Management, who will set the context for the event. Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor of BMU and Chairman of Hero Enterprise, will deliver the inaugural address, highlighting the vital role of leadership in navigating the complexities of this transformative era. Ms. Swati Munjal, President of BMU, will follow with the plenary address, focusing on the integration of human creativity and AI-driven innovation in leadership. The keynote address by Ms. Vinita Bali, Former CEO of Britannia Industries, will provide further explain how AI is reshaping industries.



The summit will feature three plenary sessions. The first, focused on Human-AI Collaboration in Industry 5.0, will feature distinguished speakers such as Mr. Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer-Tech Mahindra, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Ms. Nishu Jain, Executive Director, Data & Analytics, PwC and Mr. Venkatesh Raman Prasad, JSA Legal Firm. They will discuss strategies for seamless collaboration between human workers and AI systems to improve productivity and drive innovation.



The second session, AI-Driven Innovations and Disruptions, will showcase insights from experts like Mr. Nilanjan Chakravortty, GM-R&D at Hitachi, Mr. Saurav Bhaik, Founder & CEO-Tagbin & Stylin and Mr. Nitin Kalra, Founder & CEO at Blu Parrot. This session will explore the impact of AI on driving innovation and disrupting traditional business models across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, media, automotive, and agriculture.



The third session, Ethical and Sociological Implications, will delve into the challenges of AI adoption, including bias, privacy, and the role of leadership in deployment of AI and maintaining ethical standards in the workplace. The panel for this session will include Ms. Rachna Kumar, CHRO-Hero MotoCorp and Ms. Lopamudra Banerjee, CHRO-Carrier Midea.



Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean of the School of Management at BML Munjal University, commented on the significance of the event, " Industry 5.0 is about merging human ingenuity with AI to unlock new levels of innovation." This Leadership Summit, now in its 5th edition, is an annual flagship event organized by BML Munjal University. Dr. Richa Mishra & Dr. Jolly Masih, Chair & Co-Chair of the Summit quoted "Fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and students is essential for AI-powered growth."



About BML Munjal University



Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.





The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.

