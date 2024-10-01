Gotenna Expands Critical Collaboration With The U.S. Navy To Enhance Robust & Reliable Communication Capabilities Amid Global Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) goTenna to Enhance the U.S. Navy's Tactical Communications with Advanced Mobile Mesh Networking in High-Risk Environments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goTenna,

the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, was awarded a 16-month follow-on contract with the U.S. Navy to develop more robust and resilient communications for low-bandwidth environments. Under this Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific contract, goTenna will continue efforts to migrate its Aspen Grove mesh networking protocols to existing Navy radios to ensure secure, tactical communications in any threat environment.

Aspen Grove is goTenna's suite of innovative mesh networking protocols, designed from the ground up for robust and resilient communications in the most austere and challenging environments. Initially developed for moving small burst data over long ranges through goTenna's Pro X line of radios, Aspen Grove is now being adapted for use on other hardware platforms, including existing naval radio platforms used by U.S. Navy vessels. Working closely with NIWC Pacific, these efforts by goTenna will ultimately produce similarly robust, resilient, and reliable next-generation naval communications for current and future conflicts.

goTenna's contract comes at a time when near-peer adversaries are actively attempting to disrupt American military technology. The world has witnessed the importance of secure military communications in conflicts like the war in Ukraine, and preparing sailors for similar situations is fundamental to American military success in future operations.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy on this vital project," said Ari Schuler, goTenna CEO. "This software-focused effort demonstrates how goTenna's protocols can enhance the resilience of non-goTenna communications hardware platforms in contested and denied environments. goTenna looks forward to continuing to support the Navy with innovative solutions that ensure sailors and vessels can remain connected in any situation."

This project began in December 2021 when the Navy chose goTenna as the winner of the Networks Challenge in Naval Information Warfare System Command's (NAVWAR) Networks Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (NetANTX), a prize competition seeking operationally relevant innovations and emerging networking technologies in support of Project Overmatch. That win led to the Navy awarding goTenna a follow-on contract in May 2023 to begin migrating Aspen Grove to naval radios.

About goTenna:

goTenna is advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices, as well as augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cell, wifi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna's products are currently used by over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide. goTenna is backed by investors, including Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Vanedge Capital, ONE9, Moore Capital, Comcast Ventures, MentorTech Ventures, Walden Venture Capital, and Anchor Capital. For more information, visit gotenna

About Project Overmatch

Project Overmatch is a high priority Department of the Navy initiative to deliver a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future by connecting manned and unmanned platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.

Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance for years to come.

About NetANTX Challenge

To deliver this modernized network, the NetANTX Challenge focused on exploring new networking technologies that will advance the reach, capacity, and resiliency of the maritime tactical network in support of Project Overmatch.

Selected phase two participants were invited to demonstrate their solutions in a simulation-based environment that employed tactically relevant scenarios in operationally relevant conditions. The first-place entry won $75,000, while second place was awarded $25,000. Winners were announced in November 2021.

About NAVWAR

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

About NIWC Pacific

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific is the Navy's premier research, development, test, and evaluation, engineering, and fleet support center for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber, and space capabilities. NIWC Pacific delivers full-spectrum solutions and technologies that enable information dominance and ensure mission success for naval, joint, and coalition

warfighters.

