Govinda Shot In Leg By Revolver, Shiv Sena Leader Admitted To Mumbai Hospital
Date
10/1/2024 12:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official
More details awaited.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
MENAFN01102024007365015876ID1108732551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.