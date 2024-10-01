عربي


Govinda Shot In Leg By Revolver, Shiv Sena Leader Admitted To Mumbai Hospital


10/1/2024 12:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official

More details awaited.


(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)


MENAFN01102024007365015876ID1108732551


Live Mint

