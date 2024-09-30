Gov't Communication Minister Reiterates Kingdom's Proactive Role In Confronting Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Monday stressed the Kingdom's comprehensive efforts to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza.

During a session titled "Jordan: Strengths of Soft Diplomacy" at the second edition of the Future of and Communication Forum, Momani highlighted the use of Jordan's diplomatic, media, and humanitarian resources to support the Palestinian cause.

Momani also reiterates Jordan's proactive role in confronting the Israeli aggression since its onset, noting that supporting the Palestinian people is a humanitarian, national, and religious duty, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also stressed His Majesty King Abdullah's pivotal role in leading diplomatic efforts, highlighting the King's direct engagement with world leaders.

His Majesty has consistently and openly confronted the injustices faced by the Palestinian people on the international stage, he said.

Momani also commended the media contributions of Her Majesty Queen Rania and the efforts of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, both of whom have worked tirelessly to draw international attention to the Arab and Jordanian perspectives in support of Palestinian rights.

Momani also hailed the“courageous” stance of the Foreign Ministry, whose initiatives have been instrumental in calling for an end to the Israeli attacks and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Momani also highlighted Jordan's military efforts, noting that the Royal Jordanian Air Force has conducted aid missions to Gaza and the West Bank, while the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation has coordinated land-based aid deliveries.

Reiterating Jordan's opposition to any forcible transfer of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, he stressed that Jordanian diplomacy uses the term“war” in the context of forced displacement, labelling such actions as violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

He described these actions as tantamount to a declaration of war, adding,“Jordan has made this clear to both the Israeli government and the international community.”

Momani also stressed that Arab and Islamic countries recognise the necessity of ensuring Palestinian rights, which is central to Jordan's broader goal of supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He reiterated that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace, vital for both regional stability and Arab interests.