Truist Foundation Increases Hurricane Helene Relief, Recovery Support To $1 Million

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 30, 2024 /3BL/ -Truist Foundation today announced it will donate an additional $500,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in communities most impacted by the historic destruction from Hurricane Helene, including Western North Carolina, making its total contributions $1 million. The funds will be distributed to IT Disaster Resource Center , United Way Worldwide , the American Red Cross and Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund .

“Many of the communities we serve are experiencing historic and catastrophic flooding and millions are still without power and access to everyday essentials,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation.“Truist Foundation is supporting trusted partners who are on the ground in the hardest hit areas, tirelessly working to restore power, cell service and clear roadways. We are committed to putting our purpose into action with additional funds to help those in impacted communities get connected – digitally and physically – as soon as possible.”

In addition to technology and infrastructure support, including converting trucks and trailers into Wi-Fi hotspots and connectivity centers, the selected organizations will use their grant funds to identify and deliver the most critical immediate community needs such as access to food, shelter and medical services. A portion of the donation will be focused on medium- and long-term recovery informed by disaster experts in partnership with those in the affected communities.

Last week, Truist Foundation announced an initial $500,000 grant to help prepare, respond and recover in communities impacted by Helene as quickly as possible. These funds – along with Truist Foundation's $1 million grant made earlier this year to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program – helped the American Red Cross establish 10 disaster relief operations across 10 states, provide 1,400 disaster workers, support 70 shelters, and deploy 45 emergency response vehicles – with about two dozen more enroute. Funds also helped provide food, shelter, emotional support, comfort kits and other immediate relief supplies to thousands of families and individuals impacted by Helene.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist/Foundation .

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Fraser

...