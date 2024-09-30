Renault’S Formula 1 Engine Era Comes To An End After Nearly 50 Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Renault has announced it will cease producing Formula 1 engines after the 2025 season. The French automaker's decision marks the end of a storied 48-year involvement in the sport's top tier.



Alpine, Renault's F1 team, confirmed the news on September 30, 2024. The company's engine facility in Viry-Châtillon, south of Paris, will transform into a high-tech engineering center by late 2024.



Renault's F1 engine legacy spans nearly five decades, beginning with its debut at the 1977 British Grand Prix. The has secured 169 race victories and amassed an impressive collection of world championships.



As an engine supplier, Renault powered teams to 12 constructors' titles and 11 drivers' championships. Notable successes include partnerships with Williams, Benetton, and Red Bull Racing.



The decision affects over 300 employees at the Viry-Châtillon site. Renault has pledged to offer alternative positions within the company to all affected staff members.







Alpine, currently using Renault power units, will need to secure a new engine supplier for the 2026 season. Speculation suggests Mercedes is a likely candidate to provide engines for the French team.



Financial considerations played a significant role in Renault's decision. The company expects to save approximately 120 million euros annually by discontinuing its F1 engine program.

Renault Exits F1 Engine Manufacturing

Renault's departure from F1 engine manufacturing coincides with the sport's upcoming rule changes in 2026. The new regulations aim to increase sustainability and reduce costs in Formula 1.



Despite ending its F1 engine production, Renault remains committed to other motorsport endeavors. The company continues its involvement in endurance racing, Formula E, and plans to participate in the 2025 Dakar Rally.



The announcement has met with mixed reactions from employees and fans alike. Some view it as a necessary business decision, while others lament the loss of French technological expertise in F1.



Renault's F1 engine journey has been marked by innovation and success. The company introduced turbocharging to the sport and consistently pushed the boundaries of engine technology.



As Renault shifts its focus, the Viry-Châtillon site will evolve into a center for advanced engineering. This transformation aims to keep the facility at the forefront of automotive technology development.



The decision reflects broader changes in the automotive industry. Many manufacturers are redirecting resources towards electric and sustainable technologies in response to global environmental concerns.



Renault's exit from F1 engine production leaves only four manufacturers supplying power units to the grid. Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, and newcomer Audi will provide engines from 2026 onwards.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108732281