MOFA Thanks US For Supportive Statement, Condemns China For Suppressing Taiwan At UNGA79

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIWAN / USA, (Taiwan Today) – The September 27 remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken supporting cross-strait peace and stability is sincerely appreciated by the and people of Taiwan, the of Foreign Affairs (MODA) said on September 28.

“I emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and raised concerns about the PRC's dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea,” US Department of States press release by the US State Department, Blinken made the remarks during his meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi earlier the same day on the margins of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York City.

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as raised concerns about China's dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, its support for Russia's defense industry base and war of aggression against Ukraine.

The ministry welcomed the state secretary's unwavering support, and condemned China's persistent threats to the cross-strait status quo while the global community continues to voice concern for regional security and stability.

In particular, the MOFA sternly condemned Wang's speech on September 28 at the general debate that the UN resolution 2758 has resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan.

The ministry said that the ROC (Taiwan) and China do not belong to each other, which is the current cross-strait status quo and a globally recognized fact. The said resolution does not mention Taiwan, nor does it confirm that Taiwan is part of China or authorize China to represent Taiwan at the UN, the MOFA said, emphasizing that only the government elected by its people can represent Taiwan at the UN or other global venues.

MOFA called on China to stop misleading the world and urged the international community to heed Beijing's malicious attempts to use the resolution to pave way for its military aggression against Taiwan.

As president Lai Ching-te said during his video speech at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, a stronger Taiwan is better able to promote democracy, peace and prosperity around the world. The government hopes that Taiwan and other democratic nations can jointly support the democratic umbrella and counter authoritarian aggression, Lai added.

As a responsible global member, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and work with the US. and other like-minded partners to defend the rules-based international order and ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the strait and the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said.

The post MOFA thanks US for supportive statement, condemns China for suppressing Taiwan at UNGA79 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .