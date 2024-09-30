INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors In Equity Multiple, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Equity Multiple, or EquityMultiple

Shareholders should email [email protected]

The investigation concerns comments expressing frustration or disappointment by consumers or investors posted on social platforms and an article with similar concerns.

Equity Multiple claims to be "a commercial and firm that provides accredited investors access to professionally managed, private real estate transactions across property types and risk profiles. EquityMultiple's mission is to make real estate investing simple, accessible, and transparent."

According to social media posts, Equity Multiple does "a good job of hiding poor performance and making sure there is not much negative written about them. For example, reading all performance data on their website, no indication the have had investments with 100% principal loss. Another post stated, "I don't like them at all I have 12 investments with them lost a ton of principal and 11 are underperforming." A third post stated, I "have reported equitymultiple to the SEC FBI and FinRA and the attorney general of a few states, I would encourage y'all to do the same. Has anyone had any luck pursuing the?"

An online article claims "they charge a double layer of fees and profit splits compared to other platforms. Other platforms with a similar model do not charge the investor anything. This can dramatically reduce the amount the investor gets in the end, versus other competing options (see my "due diligence on a sample deal" below)." See

