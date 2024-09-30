California Governor Vetoes Landmark A.I. Safety Bill, Sparking Regulation Debate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Governor Gavin Newsom of California has vetoed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence safety bill, SB 1047. The legislation aimed to establish comprehensive regulations for AI development in the state.



Newsom's decision has ignited a debate about balancing innovation and safety in the rapidly evolving AI industry.



SB 1047 would have required large AI companies to conduct safety assessments before releasing new models. The bill also proposed implementing a "kill switch" for AI systems in emergencies.



Additionally, it sought to empower the state attorney general to sue companies for severe harm caused by their AI technologies.



Newsom justified his veto by arguing that the bill applied stringent standards even to basic AI functions. He emphasized the need for regulation based on empirical evidence and science.







The governor expressed concerns that the legislation might stifle innovation and drive AI companies out of California.

AI Regulation Debate

The tech industry largely opposed the bill, with companies like OpenAI warning of potential negative impacts. However, some AI companies, such as Anthropic, offered cautious support for the legislation after recent amendments.



Senator Scott Wiener, who introduced the bill, expressed disappointment with the veto. He argued that the decision leaves powerful AI systems unregulated, potentially compromising public safety.



Wiener emphasized the importance of proactive measures to prevent AI-related disasters. Despite vetoing SB 1047, Newsom signed 17 other AI-related bills into law.



These new regulations address issues such as deepfakes, digital watermarking, and AI-generated misinformation. The governor also announced plans to work with industry experts to develop workable AI guardrails.



The veto has drawn mixed reactions from various stakeholders. Some tech leaders praised Newsom's decision, citing concerns about overregulation.



However, AI safety advocates expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need for stronger oversight. Newsom's veto reflects the ongoing struggle to balance technological advancement with public safety concerns.



As AI continues to evolve rapidly, policymakers face the challenge of creating regulations that protect citizens without hindering innovation. The governor's decision may influence future AI legislation efforts across the United States.



With federal regulations still lacking, states like California play a crucial role in shaping the AI regulatory landscape. The debate over SB 1047 has brought AI safety concerns to the forefront of public discourse.

