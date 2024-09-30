Legal Heat Forces Telegram To Rethink Data Protection Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telegram, the messaging known for its strict privacy measures, has undergone a significant transformation in its data protection policies.



This change follows the arrest of Telegram's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, by French authorities in August 2024. Durov faced charges related to facilitating criminal activities on the platform, including child exploitation and drug trafficking.



French apprehended Durov at an airport near Paris, releasing him on €5 million bail. The court ordered him to remain in France during the investigation.



This action against Durov catalyzed Telegram's unexpected policy shift, demonstrating the impact of legal pressure on privacy-focused tech companies.



Weeks after Durov's arrest, Telegram announced a major update to its privacy policy. The platform now agrees to share users' IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities under specific conditions.







This decision marks a departure from Telegram 's previous stance, which only allowed data disclosure for terror suspects.

Telegram's Policy Update

Telegram's updated terms state that user data may be disclosed to authorities if a valid court order confirms criminal activities violating the platform's rules.



The company will perform a legal analysis of each request before sharing information. This approach aims to balance deterring criminal abuse and maintaining user privacy.



To ensure transparency, Telegram will publish quarterly reports detailing instances of user data disclosure. The platform has also implemented new moderation measures, using AI and human moderators to conceal problematic content from search results.



The policy shift raises questions for Telegram's users. Those in countries with authoritarian regimes may worry about government access to their data.



Long-time users might reconsider their use of the platform, and some could migrate to other encrypted messaging services.



Telegram's new approach represents a significant change in its relationship with authorities worldwide. The platform had previously resisted government pressure, including attempts by Russia to block the app in 2018.



In addition, as Telegram navigates this new landscape, its ability to balance user privacy with legal compliance will be crucial.



The impact on Telegram's user base and growth trajectory remains uncertain. Potential changes in the messaging app ecosystem may occur as users reassess their options.



This policy overhaul underscores the complex challenges facing encrypted messaging apps in navigating global regulations while maintaining user trust.



It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between privacy protection and law enforcement cooperation in the digital age.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108731887