Gentoo Media Inc. - Distribution Of Platform Completed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's with great pleasure Gentoo announces that the restructuring process of dividing Gentoo Media Inc.'s (formerly Gaming Innovation Group Inc.) media and division into two independently listed companies, has been finalised as of 30 September 2024.



Following a final approval of the Board of Directors of Gentoo Media, all necessary steps have been completed, and the assets and subsidiaries of the platform business have been extracted from Gentoo Media and distributed to the shareholders. The platform business will continue as an independent B2B company under the name GiG Software PLC, providing its proprietary platform and sportsbook technology across the global iGaming sector.



Gentoo Media continues as an independent public company and a pure media business, continuing the business's journey as a market-leading affiliate in the iGaming industry.



In addition, Gentoo Media also announces it has entered into a EUR 25 million Revolving Facility Agreement with Citibank Europe plc., securing financial flexibility and operational excellence in its daily operations. Gentoo is very pleased to have Citi as its official main bank and looks forward to working closely with them.

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board in Gentoo Media, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the split, stating: "This marks a new chapter in the ongoing evolution of our media affiliate business. Gentoo Media is now well-positioned to continue its remarkable growth journey as an independent and vertical focused company within iGaming."

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, stated: "We are thrilled by the opportunities this split presents, allowing us to strengthen our market leadership while enhancing shareholder value."

The distribution of the platform business to the shareholders is in the form of depository receipts in GiG Software PLC, i.e. Norwegian Depository Receipts (NDRs) to investors holding shares in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS), and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) to investors holding shares in Euroclear Sweden.



GiG Software PLC's SDRs will be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the first day of trading 1 October 2024. Neither the SDRs nor the NDRs will be listed on any stock exchange in Norway, however, holders of NDRs will have the possibility to convert the NDRs to SDRs by contacting their banks or brokers. In addition, GiG Software PLC aims to list the NDRs on the Euronext NOTC market.

GiG Software PLC has been funded with a starting cash balance sufficient to secure its operations and in addition, Gentoo Media Inc. has used part of the proceeds from the share issue in June 2024 to repay the EUR 5.9 million bank loans held by Sportnco prior to the spin-off.

The media division will operate as an independently listed company under the name Gentoo Media Inc. and continues its dual listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway, with the ticker symbol G2MNO, and on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden, with the ticker symbol G2M.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Riese Harstad, Chairman of the Board, [email protected] , +44 7984183850

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, [email protected] , +45 30788450

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M").



