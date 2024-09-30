(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabi, a leading women's brand known for its innovative approach to personalized styling and community-focused sales model since 2002, has announced the recent appointments of three key executives to its leadership team: Russ Bowers as Chief Officer,

Addie Rintel as Chief Merchant Officer, and Meredith Tieszen as President of Field. Additionally, Adam Brotman and Beth Kinneberg have joined cabi's Board of Directors, bringing significant expertise in global operations, eCommerce, and merchandising to support the company's continued growth.

Russ Bowers as Chief Financial Officer

Russ Bowers joins cabi with over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, including more than 15 years serving as a CFO. Throughout his career, Russ has demonstrated a strong ability to lead businesses and teams through periods of growth, transformative change, and successful transactions. His collaborative and cross-functional working style is driven by a desire to help management teams achieve results and win in the marketplace.

Russ's experience spans brands of various sizes and scales, with revenues ranging from $150 million to $1.5 billion. Most recently, he served as CFO at PacSun and has held leadership positions at prominent brands such as Eddie Bauer, Hanna Andersson, Guess, and BCBG Max Azria.

Addie Rintel as Chief Merchant Officer

Cabi is also pleased to welcome Addie Rintel as Chief Merchant Officer. With 18 years of experience in the retail industry, Addie has had the privilege of working with renowned brands such as Anthropologie, Lucky Brand, and most recently, PacSun. Her journey through the retail world has exposed her to every facet of the industry, from wholesale to off-price channels and everything in between.

Addie's passion for retail and apparel is evident in her ability to stay ahead of trends and deeply understand what customers want. In her role at cabi, she'll lead innovative strategies that support the entire lifecycle of products-from planning, buying, and sourcing to ensuring successful sell-through for cabi's independent Stylists and its off-price channel. Addie will also partner with Kat Woodside, Chief Design Officer, to merge the art of design with the science of merchandising, ensuring cabi's beautifully designed Collections are efficiently and effectively delivered to customers.

Meredith Tieszen as President of Field

Meredith Tieszen joins cabi as President of Field, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in the social selling channel. Meredith began her career when she founded a successful social selling company. This experience laid the foundation for her deep understanding of serving others and building large, successful teams.

Meredith has led global sales teams for major brands such as It Works!, Monat Global, Tupperware Brands, and Rodan + Fields, driving significant growth and operational excellence. Her expertise in strategic planning, field training, and program design will be instrumental in her new role at cabi. Meredith's passion for building leaders who build leaders will also drive continued success and growth for the company.

Adam Brotman and Beth Kinneberg join cabi's Board of Directors

Cabi is proud to welcome Adam Brotman to its Board of Directors. Adam brings a wealth of experience in both entrepreneurial and corporate environments, with a focus on digital experiences and AI. Having successfully started and run a venture-funded company as well as leading P&L and global functions at several multinational companies, Adam's impressive career most notably includes leadership roles at a Bill Gates-owned eCommerce company with revenues in the hundreds of millions and as Chief Digital Officer

at Starbucks. During his time with Starbucks, he was responsible for leading their digital, mobile, and loyalty strategy, including the development of the Starbucks mobile app and loyalty program. Following Starbucks, Adam was hired as the Chief Experience Officer and co-CEO at J.Crew. He also co-founded PlayNetwork, served as CEO of Brightloom, and recently co-founded Forum3, demonstrating his deep expertise in driving innovation and growth across diverse business models.

Joining Adam on cabi's Board of Directors is Beth Kinneberg, who brings over 20 years of retail apparel merchandising experience, predominantly with the Target Corporation. Beth later transitioned to Décor, a full-service global design firm with award-winning expertise in apparel design, manufacturing, merchandising, and brand marketing. As VP of Merchandising at Décor, Beth established a strong reputation for speed-to-market, product execution, and building strategic partnerships with top global brands. Beth is eager to bring her merchandising expertise to cabi, supporting Addie Rintel, as the company looks to deliver the right product to today's woman, ensuring the business continues to meet evolving consumer demands with its innovative product offerings.

These strategic hires are pivotal as cabi continues to execute on its growth plan aimed at driving substantial EBITDA growth. The addition of seasoned leadership in key areas such as finance, merchandising, and field operations ensures cabi is well-positioned to scale its business, enhance operational efficiency, and capitalize on new market opportunities. "These new leadership additions are critical as we position cabi for its next stage of growth," said Katie Malone, CEO of cabi. "We're thrilled to add the industry experience of Russ, Addie, and Meredith to our senior leadership team. In addition, we're grateful to have two successful executives join our board. Adam and Beth are fantastic resources for the senior leadership team. The insights, strategic perspectives, and innovative ideas of our new executives and board members will help propel cabi forward as we focus on expanding our business and delivering on our growth goals."



About cabi

Founded by 12 women in 2002, cabi is a leading women's fashion brand that offers a unique, personalized shopping experience through a direct sales model that empowers women to build their own businesses (as Personal Stylists) and wardrobes through the ease of an at-home shopping experience. Founded on the principles of connection, collaboration, and community, cabi provides versatile, stylish clothing for today's modern women who's on the go and values the luxury of personal styling and building a wardrobe that works for her needs.



For more information, visit cabionline.

Contact Information: [email protected]

SOURCE Cabi

