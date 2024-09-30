Celebrating 4-Year Partnership With Dan Bongino

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROYSE CITY, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lonestar Transfer, a leader in timeshare exit solutions, is excited to celebrate four years of working with conservative commentator Dan Bongino. Over these four years, the partnership has helped thousands of timeshare owners find trusted and proven ways to exit their unwanted contracts.



"Dan Bongino has been an incredible advocate for our mission to help families free themselves from timeshare traps," said Karen Holloway. "We're grateful for Dan's trust in us and for the clients who have come through his platform."

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Lonestar Transfer and Dan Bongino share the same values. Both believe in honesty, transparency, and helping people take control of their finances.

"For four years, Lonestar Transfer has proudly supported Dan Bongino's show," added Holloway. "We've been honored to help his listeners get out of costly, unwanted timeshares."

Why People Choose Lonestar Transfer



Proven Success: Lonestar Transfer has completed over 25,000 timeshare exits.

100% Money-Back Guarantee: If clients don't get out of their timeshare, they get their money back. A+ BBB Rating: The company is praised for great customer service and ethical business practices.



Dan Bongino's Strong Endorsement

Dan Bongino , a former Secret Service agent and political commentator, has proudly endorsed Lonestar Transfer for the last four years. His support has helped connect his listeners with a trustworthy solution for their timeshare problems.

"Lonestar Transfer is a company I fully stand behind," Bongino said on his show. "They will help you get out of your timeshare, just like they've helped thousands of others."

Success Stories from Clients

Many listeners of Bongino's show have turned to Lonestar Transfer for help. These families have found a way out of costly timeshare contracts, without any hidden fees or surprises.

One client said: "I heard Dan talk about Lonestar Transfer, so I reached out. They walked me through everything, and within a few months, I was out of my timeshare. It was such a relief!"

About Lonestar Transfer

Lonestar Transfer helps timeshare owners legally and permanently exit their contracts. With over 14 years of experience and 25,000+ successful exits, the company is a trusted leader in the industry. It proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and offers a 100% money-back guarantee. Lonestar Transfer is committed to providing honest, reliable, and clear solutions for every client.

