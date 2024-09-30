Ultipa Successfully Helps A Revenue Service Agency In EMEA Complete New Project And Welcomes Anchora As Partner In ANZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anchora being Ultipa new partner in ANZ

Ultipa, Announces Successful Project Completion for a Revenue Service Agency in EMEA and Welcomes Anchora as a New Partner in Australia and New Zealand

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ultipa , Inc., a leading provider of graph database and graph analytics platforms, is proud to announce the successful completion of a major project for a Revenue Service agency based in EMEA. In addition, Ultipa is excited to welcome Anchora as its newest strategic partner in Australia and New Zealand, marking significant milestones in the company's global expansion efforts.

The project, now live in production, demonstrates Ultipa's cutting-edge capabilities in delivering complex and mission-critical graph database solutions. The Ultipa Graph platform, renowned for its high-performance graph processing and real-time analytics, is now fully implemented and operational, offering substantial benefits to the Revenue Service agency in their data management and decision-making processes.

Yuri Simione, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Ultipa, emphasized the importance of this moment for the company:

“Today marks a very important day for Ultipa. We are announcing two significant milestones: the successful implementation of a complex project that brings Ultipa Graph into a production environment for a key Revenue Service agency in EMEA, and the establishment of our first strategic partnership in the critical Australia and New Zealand region. These achievements reflect our growing footprint and our commitment to providing transformative solutions to our global customers.”

Anchora, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions, joins Ultipa's partner ecosystem, strengthening the company's presence in the Australia and New Zealand markets. Anchora's expertise in Adobe Data, MarTech, and Customer Experience solutions aligns perfectly with Ultipa's innovative graph database technology.

Max Barras, CTO and Founder of Anchora, commented:

“We are executing on our plan to expand our offerings in data management and data analytics while continuing to focus on Adobe Data and MarTech Customer Experience solutions. After careful evaluation, we selected Ultipa as the most innovative graph database platform on the market. We are now fully equipped to provide professional services for Ultipa products and also serve as a reseller for their cutting-edge solutions.”

Ricky Sun, CEO of Ultipa, shared his excitement about the company's progress:

“This is a great moment for our company. We have exciting news on the horizon, and today's announcement is the perfect lead-up to what's coming next. We'll be sharing updates soon as we continue to execute on our vision and push the boundaries of what's possible in the graph database and analytics industry.”

These developments underscore Ultipa's commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion. The company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the graph database and analytics industry, delivering unparalleled solutions to enterprises worldwide.

About Ultipa, Inc.

Ultipa, Inc. is a global leader in graph database and graph analytics technology, providing next-generation solutions for data-intensive industries. Ultipa's high-performance platforms enable organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through advanced graph processing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights.

About Anchora

Anchora is a premier provider of data management, analytics, and customer experience solutions, with a strong focus on Adobe Data and MarTech ecosystems and Data Analytics. Anchora helps organizations across industries harness the power of data to drive business outcomes. , ...

