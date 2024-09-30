Iridium Announces Release Date For Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM ) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's third-quarter 2024 financial results. In advance of the call on October 17, 2024, Iridium will issue its third-quarter 2024 earnings press release, which will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.
To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial 1-412-902-6740 and ask for the Iridium Communications Inc. conference call. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time to help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at .
For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call.
About Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium
is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in
McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.
more
information
about Iridium products,
services, and partner solutions, visit
Investor Contact:
Kenneth Levy
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7570
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Jordan Hassin
Iridium Communications Inc.
+1 (703) 287-7421
[email protected]
SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.
