Introducing Taxexemptbonds For Streamlined Form 8 -CP Filing And Claiming Credit Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SPAN Enterprises, a trusted software provider for over a decade, introduces TaxExemptBonds, joining a suite of products including TaxBandits, Tax990, and more.

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPAN Enterprises, a leading software company offering solutions to file tax forms for over a decade, is excited to announce the launch of its new product, TaxExemptBonds .Expanding its lineup of successful products such as TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.Tax-exempt bonds are debt securities established by the federal government in response to the 2008 economic crisis to stimulate investment in public projects. Entities that issued these bonds can receive credit payments equivalent to a specified percentage of their interest payment by filing Form 8038-CP.However, with the IRS mandating e-filing for this form, many claimants have struggled to find a reliable provider to meet their needs effectively.TaxExemptBonds is an IRS-authorized software platform that offers a streamlined solution for managing tax-exempt bonds and claiming credit payments via Form 8038-CP. Its user-friendly interface and robust features ensure efficient compliance with IRS requirements and simplified bond management.Intuitive Software Powered by Time-Saving Features:TaxExemptBonds is the first cloud-based software solution dedicated exclusively to managing 8038-CP filings , simplifying credit claims, and tax-exempt bond management in one platform.Designed for efficiency, it offers comprehensive features to streamline the filing of Form 8038-CP.- Sandbox Environment: Clients responsible for filing at a high volume can ensure proficiency before full-scale operation by exploring the application in the sandbox environment.- Reviewers and Approvers: TaxExemptBonds facilitates seamless collaboration with the organization's board members or higher authorities by enabling them to verify and approve the created 8038-CP forms in a secure portal.- E-Signing Options: Clients can ensure authorization for every filing as per IRS regulations by signing Form 8553-TE seamlessly through a streamlined process.- Free Schedule A Attachment: Clients can conveniently complete their filings by including Schedule A at no additional cost if applicable.- Internal Audit Check: The built-in audit check system helps clients identify errors before submission, reducing the potential chances of rejection.- Free Retransmission: TaxExemptBonds allows free retransmission of 8038-CP filings, ensuring that any necessary corrections can be made quickly at no extra cost.- Amendments: Ensuring adherence to IRS tax regulations, TaxExemptBonds enables clients to amend inaccurate 8038-CP submissions.- Advanced Security: TaxExemptBonds is a SOC-2 Certified software that safeguards all client data beyond the industry standard.- Dedicated Customer Support: TaxExemptBonds offers expert assistance via email, phone, and live chat, ensuring a seamless filing experience.One 8038-CP Solution for Various Industries:With TaxExemptBonds, clients can seamlessly claim the credits whether they need to file Form 8038-CP for single or multiple bonds, providing a flexible and comprehensive solution for all their needs.TaxExemptBonds also serves a range of industries associated with tax-exempt bonds, including:- Financial Institutions- Banks, credit unions, and investment firms provide services related to financial transactions and monetary services.- Educational Institutions- Schools and state universities that provide formal education and training.- Governmental Entities- Local and state governments, including cities, counties, municipalities, and other political subdivisions.- Nonprofit Organizations- Nonprofits that are authorized to issue tax-exempt bonds.The platform's intuitive interface and robust support make it accessible to all their clients, regardless of their expertise with filing.TaxExemptBonds is now available! Clients can create a free account and explore its full capabilities by visiting TaxExemptBondsAbout SPAN Enterprises:Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxExemptBonds, TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at ....

