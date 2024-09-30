REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL OPENS IN MEXICO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The UNBrokerage Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

while Announcing New Ownership in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula



Sept. 30, 2024

Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is opening in Mexico with an experienced and ambitious new franchise owner who's excited to bring the popular brand to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Marco Fernandez's more than 20 years of work in Commercial strategies and investments, as well as his passion to help real estate professionals in Mexico achieve greater success faster, makes him the perfect partner for the global franchisor.

"We've been excited to open in Mexico and Marco is the right person at the right time,"

said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "He will absolutely build on our global momentum because he has the same heart and love for real estate professionals that is the foundation of our brand."

Fernandez plans to open offices throughout the three Mexico states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

"I'm thrilled to bring a trusted name into the market and am dedicated to fostering strong relationships with agents and clients alike," said Fernandez. "Realty ONE Group is the perfect brand and business model so I'm seizing this opportunity to offer tailored solutions to agents in Mexico and comprehensive real estate services to their clients."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, just surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide as the brand's popularity continues to soar because of its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ®

list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 21 more countries and territories.

