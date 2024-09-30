Robert Half To Present At The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI ), will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor conference in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
Robert Half's investor presentation for the third quarter 2024 will be available on the company's website at
roberthalf/investor-center/events-and-presentations on the evening of Nov. 13.
About Robert Half
Robert Half
is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf .
