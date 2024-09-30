Yomi Robotic Dental Implant System Drives Increased Implant Volume And Practice Profitability According To Growth Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Economics publishes study by leading Missouri Dr. Jonathan Ehlers on how dental practices are increasing implant volume, efficiency, and profitability by offering robot-guided implant placement.



MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis ®, the global leader in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, and Dr. Jonathan Ehlers, owner of Tiger Family Dental in Sedalia, Missouri, recently authored a paper on the relationship between implant volume and adoption of robot-assisted implant surgery.

Published by Dental Economics earlier this month, the in-depth analysis is based on two years of data provided by Tiger Family Dental and ten other general dentistry practices across the country that place implants with Yomi ®.

In“Adopt the Yomi robotic system to increase implant volume and profitability for your practice”, Ehlers compares each office's implant volume one year before and one year after robotic implementation. Prior to Yomi adoption, these practices were placing anywhere from 21 to 761 dental implants annually. After a full year with Yomi, every office had grown its total implant volume. The average growth percentage among the group was 137% – with a median increase of 70 implants. One of the practices, which is located in Austin, Texas, placed 529% more implants in its first year with the Yomi platform.

“Adopting robotic technology for dental implant placement can have a positive economic effect on the user's practice,” said Ehlers.“Using robotic technology can increase implant procedural growth and patient throughput by cultivating a modern, digital practice.”

Robot-assisted implantation is made possible by Yomi, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared robotic system for dental implant surgery. The Yomi platform assists clinicians during all phases of bone preparation and implant placement via streamlined digital planning and haptic guidance of surgical instrumentation. This allows users to place implants more accurately and precisely than any other treatment modality available. To date, more than 60,000 implants have been placed with robotic assistance.

“There is tremendous opportunity for providers to increase their share of the rapidly growing dental implant market,” said Alon Mozes, Neocis' co-founder and CEO.“And our technology can help them accomplish just that. We were thrilled to see Dr. Ehler's data, which illustrates how Yomi providers are growing their businesses while also providing state-of-the-art clinical care.”

About Yomi

The Yomi robotic system is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning and intraoperative phases of dental implantation surgery. The system can also be used to plan and execute guided alveoloplasty of the mandible and/or maxilla. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants. Visit neocis.com to learn more about Yomi or schedule a hands-on demo.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Mirae Asset Financial Group , NVentures , Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit .

About Jonathan Ehlers, DDS

Dr. Jonathan Ehlers is a general dentist in private practice in Sedalia, Missouri. Owner of Tiger Family Dental , a surgery-focused practice, Ehlers has been placing implants for more than a decade and began using the Yomi platform in 2022. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry and a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry.

Contact

