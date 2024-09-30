Magna Announces Date For Q3 2024 Results Call
Date
9/30/2024 5:15:47 PM
AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024 -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST
FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 1, 2024
8:00 AM ET
LIVE Audio WEBCAST
Webcast registration:
DIAL IN DETAILS
| Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|
| 1-800-715-9871
| Participant Toll Dial-In:
|
| 1-646-307-1963
| Conference ID:
|
| 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 8, 2024
| Toll-Free Dial-In:
|
| 1-800-770-2030
| Toll Dial-In:
|
| 1-609-800-9909
| Conference ID:
|
| 9829976
|
|
|
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108
