Magna Announces Date For Q3 2024 Results Call


9/30/2024 5:15:47 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
 THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 1, 2024
8:00 AM ET

LIVE Audio WEBCAST
 Webcast registration:

DIAL IN DETAILS

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976

Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
 Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 8, 2024

Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

