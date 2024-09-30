Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2024 Third-Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2024 third-quarter on Monday, October 28, 2024, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown's president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Brown & Brown's executive vice president and chief officer, will host an investor update call concerning Brown & Brown's third-quarter 2024 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to and click on "Investor Relations" and then "Calendar of Events."



If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be archived on Brown & Brown's website, , for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770