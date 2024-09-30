NFM Lending Welcomes Greg Bork And Kevin Holmes As Branch Managers In Maryland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LINTHICUM, MD, September 30, 2024 - NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Branch Managers Greg Bork and Kevin Holmes

Linthicum MD, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Branch Managers Greg Bork and Kevin Holmes. The new branch will focus on expanding NFM Lending's flexible and powerful lending to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other home loan options to fit every borrower's needs.

"I am thrilled to announce my return to NFM Lending as Branch Manager for our Towson, Maryland location,” said Holmes, who previously worked for NFM in 2010.“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the NFM transition team for their support during this journey. I am excited to be back as part of the NFM family and look forward to growing our business together!”

The branch's goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

"Kevin and I met at NFM,” noted Bork, a 20-year mortgage veteran.“As we've watched them grow and thrive, the idea of coming back has always been on our mind due to their outstanding leadership. I can honestly say that I feel like we are back home where we belong.”

Bork and Holmes are currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

Greg Bork Branch Manager NMLS# 34928 410-474-1427 ...

Kevin Holmes Branch Manager NMLS# 193246 717-676-8733 ...

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element

Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram .

