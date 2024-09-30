Betterinvestingtm Magazine Update On Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) And Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 30, 2024 – The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

(NYSE: KNSL ) as its "Stock to Study" and Yum China Holdings Inc . (NYSE: YUMC ) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the December 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"Rather than trying to predict which party will control the White House and and which companies may benefit from any potential legislative changes, the Securities Review Committee reminds investors to focus their investment approach and stock studies on the long-term," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors / BetterInvesting.

"Factors that impact a company's business will likely play a more significant role in the company's future than anything related to the election," he said.

To learn about the fundamentals of stock investing, visit .

Check the December 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools

to study the investment potential of Kinsale Capital Group and Yum China by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Dan Rutter, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvestingTM, a national

501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization,

has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as

the National Association of InvestorsTM

(NAIC®),

we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future.

BetterInvesting

provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors.

BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America,

teach

the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs.

For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit



