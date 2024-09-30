SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO ) announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, before the opens. Management will hold its quarterly call the same day, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A transcript of the call will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-800-715-9871 and reference Conference ID 1026321 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at .

For Additional Information:

Aaron Reyes

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

