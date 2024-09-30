Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q4 2024 Distribution Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE: RA) (the“Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared the Fund's monthly distributions for October, November and December 2024.

Distribution Declaration

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share October 2024 October 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 25, 2024 $0.1180 November 2024 November 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 November 27, 2024 $0.1180 December 2024 December 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 26, 2024 $0.1180



Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with“yield” or“income.” The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting . The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2024 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2024 distributions will be made in early 2025 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at

