DEXTER PAINE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAINE MARINERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ECHL Board of Governors Approves Transaction

Team to Host Town Hall with Dexter Paine and Adam Goldberg

tonight at 6:00 pm ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Mariners today announced that Dexter Paine has completed his previously announced of the team from Comcast Spectacor. The acquisition was also approved by the ECHL Board of Governors at its annual preseason meeting.

Paine commented, "Today's announcement is a dream come true. I'm a life-long hockey fan who grew up watching the original Maine Mariners. I have fond memories of going to the games and look forward to making sure our incredible fans feel that same magic. With training camp set to open next week, I am excited to support our dedicated and talented staff, coaches and players as we begin the journey to bring the Kelly Cup to Portland, where it belongs."

With local ties by way of North Conway, New Hampshire, Paine adds to his already extensive background in the sports world with his acquisition of the Mariners. Since 2021, he has served as a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Board of Directors and is on both the boards of US Biathlon and United States Ski and Snowboard. He was actively involved in the successful Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic Winter Games bid, and currently serves as a member of the International Ski & Snowboard Federation (FIS) Council. He is the Co-founder and Chairman of Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing.

Under the new ownership structure, Paine will serve as Governor of the Maine Mariners, Adam Goldberg will be promoted from President to CEO and Alternate Governor, and Terrence Wallin will continue in his roles as Head Coach and General Manager. The Mariners are set to open training camp for the 2024-2025 season next Monday, October 7th.

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Dexter Paine to the League with his acquisition

of the Maine Mariners as approved by our Board of Governors," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin.

"Dexter brings a wealth of business and sports experience to the League through his previous endeavors, but more importantly, a passion for hockey in the New England area which will help the Mariners grow and thrive even further.

On behalf of the League, I'd

like to thank

everyone at Comcast Spectacor for their ownership and original vision to bring the ECHL to Maine, to ensure that Portland and the surrounding communities had a professional hockey team in the market to call their own."

Online Town Hall

The Mariners will hold an Online Town Hall with Paine and Goldberg and hosted by Michael Keeley, Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations, tonight at 6:00 pm ET. The Town Hall can be accessed live on Facebook .

Tickets are on Sale

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine , or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

Media Contacts

Maine Mariners

Adam Goldberg

207-761-4366

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

Comcast Spectacor

Meghan Flanagan

[email protected]

SOURCE Maine Mariners

