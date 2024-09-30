SCSP Hosts Quarterly Board Of Advisors Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 27th, the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) convened its quarterly Board of Advisors meeting in Arlington, Virginia. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Eric Schmidt, and participants included Bob Work, Dr. Nadia Schadlow, Mac Thornberry, Michele Flournoy, and SCSP's panel experts and advisors.

The topics of the day's discussions included MIT Review's 125th-anniversary issue on "The Next 125 Years of Technology," the future of U.S.-China relations and China's technological advances, the current state of AI, including for national defense, the road to artificial general intelligence, and the impact of AI on the workforce.

"China's emergence as a strategic competitor presents a multifaceted challenge for the United States. The size of its economy, its rapid technological advancements, and increasing military capabilities have eroded traditional U.S. advantages across a range of industries and geopolitical domains," said SCSP Board of Advisor Member Nadia Schadlow. "To maintain our competitive edge, the United States must adopt a comprehensive strategy that addresses China's economic, military, and diplomatic initiatives, while fostering alliances and partnerships to counter its influence. Today's discussions continue our work towards a strategy to navigate this increasingly complex techno-economic and geopolitical landscape."

Presenters at the meeting included high-level government officials, national security specialists, and technology journalists including: MIT Review Executive Editor Amy Nordrum; White House Office and Science and Technology Policy Deputy Director Stephen P. Welby; the 18th US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lightheizer; Joint Staff Director for Joint Force Development Lieutenant General Dagvin R.M. Anderson; Financial Times China-Europe correspondent James Kynge; Situational Awareness Founder Leopold Aschenbrenner; and Stanford University Professor Dr. Erik Brynjolfsson.

"Achieving artificial general intelligence will be the most consequential milestone of this decade for our economy, society, and security - and it is essential that America continue to lead the way in this pursuit," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari.

