Wisekey Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results And Updates On Strategic Business Initiatives

Substantial investments aimed at securing a competitive edge in the fast-approaching era of post-quantum computing

Geneva, Switzerland – September 30, 2024: – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 (H1 2024).

H1 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

WISeKey's performance in the first half of 2024 underscores the company's resilience and strategic adaptability amidst rapid technological advancements.



$5.2 million H1 2024 revenue , reflecting the expected slowdown in traditional semiconductor demand, with 2024 being a transitional year.

$26.3 million cash balance (as of June 30, 2024). $2.9 million Investments in R&D for the development of new projects and technologies , including SEALSQ's post-quantum chip, SEALCoin, and our WISeSat satellites and next generations. This investment is essential to support our growth in future years.



During H1 2024, the Company's substantial research & development investments, aimed at securing a competitive edge in the fast-approaching era of post-quantum computing and secure IoT transactions. With continued investments in quantum technology, satellite communications, and secure digital transactions, WISeKey is solidifying its position at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

MOVING FORWARD

Outlook for Full Year 2024

For the remainder of 2024, WISeKey management anticipates improved performance as compared to H1 2024, subject to the materialization timing of previously announced project and transitioning demand for next-generation semiconductor products.

WISeKey's strong pipeline of current and new business opportunities valued at over $71 million as of September 20, 2024 is driven by the launch of the next generation of semiconductors, which the Group expects to release in 2025, the development of WISeSat.Space's satellite-based security solutions following the launch of its new picosatellite in the first quarter of 2025, and the introduction of SEALCOIN's machine-to-machine (M2M) transactional IoT services (t-IoT).

Growth Strategy

WISeKey is gearing up for growth, fueled by:



The full-scale production of next-generation post-quantum semiconductors, with initial pilot programs expected to begin by late 2024.

Further investments in space satellite technology, with a focus on expanding market share in the satellite communications sector.

The launch of SEALCOIN, expected to drive significant growth in the t-IoT and M2M transaction space. A potential public listing of additional subsidiaries, as WISeKey continues to mature its diverse portfolio in blockchain, cybersecurity, and IoT.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES BY SUBSIDIARY

WISeKey is proactively taking steps at each of its subsidiaries to strengthen its revenue streams and enhance profitability.

SEALSQ

Expansion of Semiconductor Production

SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES) secured $20 million in additional financing during H1 2024 to expand its production facilities. The funds are earmarked for the development of post-quantum semiconductors, which are increasingly critical as quantum computing poses challenges to traditional encryption systems.

As a results, SEALSQ invested $2.4 million in research and development initiatives, expanded its US-based sales team, made significant progress towards the establishment of several OSAT cybersecurity chip design and customization centers, secured global partnerships, and made advancements in the development of post-quantum chips. Representative of this progress, SEALSQ is now preparing to release engineering samples of its QS7001 Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips before the end of the year.

New Distribution Agreements and Partnerships

WISeKey, via SEALSQ has signed strategic agreements with global distributors to expand the reach of its semiconductor and cybersecurity products, notably in Asia, Europe, and North America with both with existing clients in the healthcare industry in the US and new customers in Asia (D-Link , HOSIDEN ) and Europe (In Lite ), mostly around smart home applications.

Expectations are supported by several key growth factors including the expansion of Matter certification, global adoption of new IoT security standards such as the US Cyber Trust Mark or the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and SEALSQ's strong value proposition on the PKI market for both IoT device makers segment and GSMA eUICC manufacturers and service providers. This has been reflected by significant new agreements signed in H1 2024,

Developments & Key Initiatives



Launch of a constellation of 88 low-orbit satellites by the end of 2027. To date, the company has successfully launched 17 low-orbit satellites in collaboration with FOSSA Systems, primarily through SpaceX's Transporter Rideshare missions. These satellites will incorporate SEALSQ semiconductor technology and WISeKey cryptographic keys, ensuring secure space-based communication.

is also utilizing picosatellites and low-power sensors to offer a cost-effective IoT connectivity solution. These picosatellites are smaller and more affordable than traditional satellites, making secure IoT connectivity accessible to a wider range of businesses.

The launch of a new generation of satellites from California with SpaceX (currently scheduled for early 2025), will enhance global IoT connectivity and environmental monitoring, with improved performance in areas such as climate change detection, disaster management, and smart agriculture.

The installation of a satellite antenna in Switzerland, enabling more efficient monitoring and management of the satellite constellation. This infrastructure will ensure optimal performance for IoT connectivity solutions, highlighting commitment to secure satellite operations.

The development of a European-based, neutral satellite constellation, aimed at ensuring data sovereignty and enhancing international cooperation. This constellation is crucial for reducing dependence on non-European entities and fostering technological independence. Collaboration with the Swiss Army to leverage secure IoT connectivity solutions for defense and national security purposes, including enhancing logistics, situational awareness, and disaster response capabilities.

Launch of 2.0 Platform

WISeKey is also deepening its presence in the NFT and digital assets space with the launch of the 2.0 platform, a highly secure environment for trading NFTs and conducting authenticated online transactions. This platform integrates blockchain and cybersecurity technology, positioning WISeKey to capture a growing share of the NFT market and drive new revenue streams.

Strategic Investment from The Hashgraph Association

SEALCOIN AG

$50 Million Investment Commitment

WISeKey has secured a $50 million token investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited to support its SEALCOIN project housed at SEALCOIN AG. By enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions without human intervention, SEALCOIN is poised to become a key player in the Transactional IoT (t-IoT) ecosystem.

In addition to financial backing, The Hashgraph Group (THG) has entered into an agreement with WISeKey to provide engineering expertise and strategic guidance in the Web3 economy, further enhancing SEALCOIN's capabilities.

A Proof of Concept for SEALCOIN is already available for at .

WISeID

Expansion of Post-Quantum and IoT Solutions

WISeKey's INeS Platform, offering“PKI as a Service,” is gaining significant traction. The platform allows companies to manage Device Attestation Certificates (DACs) without the need for costly infrastructure investments. With pre-provisioning of FIPS-certified secure elements, WISeKey supports the rapid market entry of smart home products under the Matter Protocol, a key standard for IoT device security.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DATA

