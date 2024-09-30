Resmed Unveils 2030 Strategy To Drive Growth, Profitability, And Shareholder Returns



2030 ambition to help more than 500 million people worldwide achieve their full potential

Showcases integration of intelligent products and solutions within the ResMed ecosystem, designed to deliver a better experience, lower costs, and enhanced outcomes for patients and providers Introduces updated five-year outlook



NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today unveiled its 2030 Strategy to drive growth, profitability, and shareholder returns at an Investor Day in New York City. ResMed also announced its five-year revenue and earnings growth outlook, reflecting ResMed's plans to accelerate product and technology innovation, operational excellence, commercial execution, and financial strength. Driven by the new strategy, ResMed expects to help more than 500 million people worldwide achieve their full health potential in 2030.

“At ResMed, we are celebrating 35 years of growth and innovation with continued evolution, cutting-edge new products, and an unwavering commitment to consumers, providers, and shareholders,” said Mick Farrell, Chairman & CEO of ResMed.“Today, more than 2.3 billion people suffer from major sleep health and breathing issues, the vast majority of which are undiagnosed. By building on our leadership in connected digital health, our 2030 Strategy will further enable us to transform sleep health, breathing health, and health tech at home through world-class products and digital solutions.”

Farrell continued,“We remain focused on delivering a more integrated and intelligent ResMed ecosystem, transforming the consumer and provider experience to offer better care, simplify the health journey, and improve access to our therapies. As we grow our core sleep apnea market, we will also leverage our strong financial position and expertise in broader sleep health to expand into adjacent markets and accelerate the release of new products at an unprecedented velocity.”

New Five-Year Financial Outlook

ResMed's new five-year financial outlook includes:



High-single-digit revenue growth Earnings growth higher than revenue growth

“Since our last Investor Day in 2021, we have delivered on our commitments, and this new outlook reinforces that ResMed is well positioned to maintain its track record of strong financial performance,” said Brett Sandercock, Chief Financial Officer of ResMed.“Our financial strength and low capital requirements create robust cash generation, and our capital allocation strategy will continue to prioritize innovation – through reinvestment in our core business, a disciplined and strategic approach to M&A, and a balanced capital return policy. We are confident this approach will deliver significant value to shareholders as we execute our 2030 Strategy.”

2030 Strategy

ResMed will achieve its new financial goals through the execution of its clear and focused 2030 Strategy across three pillars to drive growth:

Implemented in 2023, ResMed's 2030 Operating Model reorganized the company to ensure it remains product-led, customer-centric, and brand-enhanced. The 2030 Operating Model further accelerates ResMed's ability to reach consumers where they are, achieve the five-year financial outlook, and unlock value.

2024 Investor Day Webcast and Presentation

The Investor Day webcast replay and presentation slides can be accessed on ResMed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com.

