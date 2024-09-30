TFI International To Release 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the and logistics industry, today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 via news release on Monday, October 21, 2024 after close. The company will host a webcast with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, to discuss results.



Webcast Details:



Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live webcast & replay: Presentations & Reports within the Investors section of the Company website



ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:



Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload; Logistics.



TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit .

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

...