Healthy Workforce Institute To Exhibit At 2024 ANCC National Magnet Conference

Dr. Renee Thompson to promote resources to eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute will exhibit at the 2024 American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) National Magnet Conference in New Orleans Louisiana on October 30 - November 1, 2024. CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson and members of her team will share their proven strategies to eradicate bullying, incivility and disruptive toxic behaviors in healthcare.

“Bullying and incivility are on the rise in healthcare, and strategies to reduce these disruptive behaviors have been very successful.” says Thompson.“The Magnet Conference is an excellent forum to showcase our resources so that we can reach nurses hungry to make their organization and healthcare a better place. If you're there, come visit us at Booth 1723.”

Co-located with the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Conference, the Magnet Conference is the most influential gathering for nurses and healthcare stakeholders globally to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments by Magnet and Pathway to Excellence nurses. Nurses from around the world will gather for a wide range of educational and innovative training sessions. For more information or to attend, visit magnetpathwaycon.

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

