Dental Market Size To See A Promising Growth Of 10.11% CAGR, Reaching USD 95.89 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global size is estimated to be worth USD 39.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 45.68 billion in 2025 to USD 95.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dentistry business is essential for preserving oral by supplying the instruments, technologies, and consumables required to diagnose, prevent, and treat oral illnesses. This market includes essential products like prosthetics, implants, endodontic instruments, periodontic therapies, and whitening treatments. The primary focus of these items is on prevalent oral disorders such as periodontitis, gum disease, malocclusion, and cavities, hence assuring complete dental care for patients.



Additionally, the market expansion is primarily propelled by the growing incidence of oral illnesses, such as dental caries and periodontitis, in conjunction with the escalating desire for cosmetic dentistry. Innovative product launches are crucial in propelling the industry forward. In October 2023, ZimVie Inc. launched its“Azure Multi-Platform Product Solutions,” providing a variety of restorative components to improve dental treatment. These advancements demonstrate the industry's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing patient outcomes.

Market Dynamics

Increased Prevalence of Oral Diseases Drives the Global Market

The increasing incidence of oral illnesses significantly propels the expansion of the worldwide dental sector. With the rising prevalence of oral health disorders, there is a growing demand for sophisticated dental care, treatments, and preventive measures. The WHO Global Oral Health Status Report published in November 2022 indicates that almost 3.5 billion individuals globally suffer from oral disorders, with nearly 75% of this population living in middle-income nations.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that approximately 2 billion individuals are afflicted with caries in permanent teeth, while caries in primary teeth impact 514 million children. This concerning data highlights the escalating necessity for dental therapies, prompting enhanced investment in dental items and services to satisfy the rising global demand.

Advancements in Dental Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technological improvements generate substantial potential in the worldwide dentistry sector, fostering growth and innovation. Innovations such as digital imaging, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and artificial intelligence (AI) are revolutionizing dentistry services by enhancing efficiency, precision, and patient focus. These technologies facilitate superior diagnostic precision, expedited treatment planning, and higher patient outcomes, setting the business for sustained growth.

An exemplary instance is Denti.AI's Auto-Chart software, which received FDA clearance in December 2022. This AI-driven tool automates the analysis of intraoral and extraoral 2D x-rays, decreasing charting time by 70%. The program interfaces effortlessly with current practice management systems, optimizing workflows and enhancing productivity in dental practices. These improvements demonstrate how innovative technology transforms dentistry, equipping practitioners with practical tools to improve efficiency and deliver superior patient care.

Key Highlights



By type, the global Dental Market is bifurcated into dental consumables, equipment, and software. The dental consumables segment holds the largest market share, driven by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion and the growing demand for invisible orthodontics, particularly among teenagers and women.

By end-user, the global Dental Market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics and centers, and others. The dental clinics dominate the market due to their ability to offer a wide range of specialized services. North America is the most significant global market shareholder, with a 49.2% market share.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder, with a 49.2% market share. North America dominates the worldwide dental sector, primarily because of the extensive utilization of clear aligners and the significant presence of established market participants. The escalating prevalence of periodontal diseases, a rise in patient consultations, and an expanding need for sophisticated dental care solutions propel the region's expansion. In the United States, these factors generate substantial demand for dental products and services, propelling innovation and industry growth.

Additionally, research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in April 2023 indicated that approximately 50% of U.S. individuals over 30 are afflicted with severe periodontal disease, usually called gum disease. This concerning figure highlights the necessity for effective dental therapies, motivating key stakeholders to implement innovative treatments. North America's robust healthcare infrastructure and heightened oral health awareness establish it as a leading entity in the worldwide dentistry business, driving technical innovations and market expansion.

The European dentistry sector is seeing swift expansion, driven by significant investments and government-supported programs. The dentistry sector in the UK is experiencing tremendous transformations to tackle access and capacity issues. In February 2024, NHS England declared that the government would provide USD 261.75 million to finance up to 2.5 million supplementary NHS dental appointments and 1.5 million more treatments in the forthcoming year. This program enhances the accessibility and quality of dental care nationwide, improving patient outcomes and fostering the general growth of the European dental sector.

Competitive Players

3M, Allergan plcColtene GroupDentsply SironaCoast DentalDental Service GroupStraumann HoldingAxis DentalInterdent Inc.Apollo White DentalAspen Dental Management Inc.Abano Healthcare Group LimitedIntegrated Dental HoldingsPacific Dental Serviceand Zimmer Biomet Dental.

Recent Developments



In September 2023, Align Technology, Inc. introduced the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, designed for swift expansion and stabilization of a narrow maxilla in developing patients, including teenagers. In December 2023, Dentsply Sirona introduced OSSIX Agile, a groundbreaking pericardium membrane enhanced by GLYMATRIX technology. This new product addresses the challenges of bone and soft tissue regeneration, broadening the company's portfolio and market presence.

Segmentation

By TypeDental ConsumablesRestorativesDental ImplantsDental ProstheticsOrthodonticsClear AlignersConventional BracesEndodonticsPeriodonticsOthersDental EquipmentDental Radiology DevicesDental LasersDental Surgical Navigation SystemsCAD/CAM EquipmentDental ChairsOthersDental SoftwarePractice Management SoftwareDiagnostic SoftwareTreatment Planning SoftwareBy End-UserHospitals and ClinicsSpecialty Dental CentersDental Academic and ResearchBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East And AfricaLatin America

