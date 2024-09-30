Crossroads4hope Joins Together For Supportive Cancer Care To Champion Equitable, Whole-Person Care For All People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amy Sutton, CEO, Crossroads4Hope, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Crossroads4Hope (CR4H) is proud to announce its membership in Together for Supportive Cancer Care, a national coalition that will work to expand early, equitable access to whole-person, supportive care for all people with cancer, regardless of where they receive care.Supportive cancer care is a comprehensive, whole-person approach to care that ensures the needs of people with cancer and their caregivers are met at every step of their cancer journey-throughout diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.Supportive cancer care is individually tailored to provide a person with physical, emotional, spiritual, community, decision-making, social and economic support. A growing body of evidence shows that supportive cancer care improves patient treatment outcomes and quality of life, while providing higher-value care and lowering long-term health care costs. However, the benefits of supportive care are not currently accessible to everyone with cancer and their caregivers,“No one is prepared to face cancer. Which is why supportive care for people who are diagnosed, and their loved ones is fundamental to every cancer journey” said Amy Sutton, CEO, Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support.“We are honored to be working with the Together for Supportive Cancer Care national coalition and its members on an effort that aligns closely with the vision and mission of our organization. For more than two decades we have been working to provide a network of support, information, resources and professionals that bridge gaps so often occur between medical appointments and within the healthcare system itself. I cannot think of a more worthy endeavor than to be working together towards a future where no one ever faces cancer alone.”Crossroads4Hope and the coalition members will be working collaboratively across three focus areas of policy, research and employer support:· Policy workstream to advocate for state and federal policies that expand access to supportive cancer care.· Research workstream to promote new and existing research to demonstrate the positive impact of supportive care on outcomes, quality of life and healthcare costs· Employer workstream to engaging employers as advocates for expanding equitable access to supportive cancer care.“Each day, countless individuals, families and loved ones across the United States are affected by cancer, and they deserve access to whole-person care, regardless of who they are or where they live,” said Audrey Haberman, Chief Executive Officer of the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.“We thank Crossroads4Hope for extending its invaluable expertise and experience to our collective effort to make supportive cancer care the national standard. Together, we can effect meaningful change, ensuring that people with cancer receive timely, comprehensive and equitable supportive care.”To become involved in Together for Supportive Cancer Care or to learn more about its efforts, please visit supportivecancercare.About Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer SupportCrossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support is a 501(c)(3) that has been serving people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones at no charge since 2001. No one is prepared to face cancer, so we exist to ensure that no one ever faces cancer alone. We take on the cancer journey with people who are diagnosed at any age and their loved ones, providing access to a robust network of support, information, resources, and professionals who understand and can fill the critical gaps in care that so often occur between medical appointments and within the healthcare system itself. Our MyGo2Support digital program provides a 24/7 direct to mobile personalized resources and support throughout the cancer journey, connecting individuals to our clinical team when they need it most. No matter who you are or where you live, Crossroads4Hope is what comes next when cancer impacts you and your family. Learn more at crossroads4hope, call 908-658-5400, email ... or enroll directly in MyGo2Support .About Together for Supportive Cancer CareTogether for Supportive Cancer Care is a national coalition of over 40 organizations from across sectors, working collaboratively to ensure early, equitable access to comprehensive care for all people with cancer. Our mission is to improve outcomes and quality of life for people living with cancer and their caregivers by expanding access to supportive cancer care. To learn more or to become part of this movement for access to supportive cancer care, visit supportivecancercare.

