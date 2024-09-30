Eric Steven Griesel's 'Celtic Betrayal,' Shares The Complex Dynamics Of Power & Family In His New Book Debut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Steven Griesel's "Celtic Betrayal": Powerful families bound by blood, but treachery brews from within, as their empire could potentially collapse.

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Steven Griesel is pleased to announce the much-anticipated release of his new entitled "Celtic Betrayal."

This historical fiction ensues the Kerrigan family across five generations, beginning with their migration from Ireland to the United States in 1847. Notwithstanding the different quandaries, the family prospers, growing the company founded by James Kerrigan upon his arrival in the United States. Over a century later, the Kerrigan clan faces a significant challenge that threatens both their unity and financial prosperity. This unexpected betrayal reveals flaws in a family that was previously thought to be indestructible.

Eric Steven Griesel's "Celtic Betrayal" is a compelling addition to the corpus of historical fiction, offering readers a nuanced depth of the immigrant experience, familial legacy, and the enduring impact of betrayal. By examining the Kerrigan family's journey, Griesel not only recounts a specific historical approach but also incorporates universal themes that continue to resonate today. In doing so, Griesel invites readers to reflect on their own narratives of ambition, trust, and adaptation in the face of life's unforeseen setbacks. As a debut novelist, Griesel integrates an extensive array of life events into his work, delivering a narrative that is simultaneously informative and profoundly human.

Penned by Eric Steven Griesel,“Don't we all want to read a book that we hated to finish? A book that pulled you inside and consumed you? I gave it all I could to write such a book, and I hope you hate to put it down.”

Griesel intends to engross readers in an account that speaks to them both intellectually and emotionally through an enthralling narrative style. Displaying a fair equilibrium between personal character development and historical detail constitutes his writing. According to Griesel, the objective is to write a story that readers will find so interesting that they will "hate to finish" it-a clear indication of his dedication to writing as a fully-fledged experience.

Retired lawyer Eric Steven Griesel boasts a diverse wealth of life experiences that have shaped his professional journey. His extensive background includes notable roles as an employment and labor law attorney, a human resources troubleshooter for various companies, and a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the United States Navy. Notably, Griesel also cultivated over 15 years of entrepreneurial success, managing his HR and legal consultancy business. Residing in Houston, Texas, he finds solace and inspiration alongside Judy Lynn, his steadfast companion. The duo shares a deep-rooted passion for the Houston Astros and a strong devotion to their faith in Jesus Christ. Furthermore, Griesel's enduring support system thrives on the unwavering encouragement of his three beloved daughters.

Learn more about author Eric Steven Griesel by visiting his website: . “Celtic Betrayal” is available in print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online bookstores.

