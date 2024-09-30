Stephen Nalley And Kent Hricko Release 'The Distressed Hotel Blueprint' A Guide To Navigating Distressed Hotel Assets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guidance Hotel Solutions, a full-service company specializing in distressed hospitality assets, is thrilled to announce the release of The Distressed Hotel Blueprint: A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Distressed Hotel Assets, authored by the company's managing partners, Stephen Nalley and Kent Hricko . This groundbreaking serves as an essential resource for hotel owners, operators, investors, and stakeholders looking to understand, manage, and turn around distressed hotel assets.The Distressed Hotel Blueprint offers an in-depth exploration of the complexities of distressed hotel management, providing actionable steps, real-world examples, and case studies to guide readers through every aspect of the turnaround process. The book covers crucial topics such as turnaround strategies, repositioning, bank workouts, financing options, disposition, bankruptcy, receivership, hotel management, and asset management, delivering a complete roadmap to help distressed hotel properties regain stability and profitability.Stephen Nalley, a renowned real estate executive, entrepreneur, veteran, and author, brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and real estate industry to this book. As the Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors , Nalley has participated in the ownership of over 100 hotel and resort assets, managing over $2 billion worth of distressed real estate properties. His expertise in acquiring, repositioning, and turning around distressed assets has made him a trusted figure in the field. With an academic background that includes a Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration, an MBA, a Doctorate in Business Administration, and a Law Degree, Stephen Nalley is a certified hotel administrator and a respected member of the Forbes Business Council, contributing his knowledge to the Entrepreneur Leadership Network.Co-author Kent Hricko is an experienced real estate professional with over 20 years in the industry, having transacted over $2 billion worth of real estate deals throughout his career. As Senior Vice President of Guidance Hotel Solutions, Mr. Hricko has an extensive background in hospitality asset management, acquisitions, and investment activities. His work with CNL Hospitality Corp, Ocean Waters Development, Inner Circle Investments, Marcus & Millichap, and his co-founding role at Guidance Hotel Group, make him a formidable partner in crafting The Distressed Hotel Blueprint. Hricko's expertise in hospitality brokerage, financing, and strategic planning brings a wealth of knowledge to this comprehensive guide.The book opens with an introduction to the concept of distressed hotels, exploring what constitutes a distressed asset and how to identify key indicators of distress in hotel properties. It delves into the causes of distress, from economic downturns to operational inefficiencies, mismanagement, and changing market preferences. Readers will gain insights into conducting operational audits, financial analysis, and market assessments, enabling them to identify the root causes of distress and develop effective strategies for turnaround.Throughout The Distressed Hotel Blueprint, Nalley and Hricko emphasize the importance of developing a comprehensive turnaround plan, addressing topics such as financial restructuring, operational improvements, marketing, rebranding, staff engagement, and training. The book also guides readers through complex processes like bank workouts, financing options, bankruptcy, and receivership, providing valuable strategies for managing these critical situations. The final chapters focus on long-term asset management, revenue management strategies, cost control, capital improvement planning, and building a sustainable future for distressed hotels.With its wealth of knowledge and practical guidance, The Distressed Hotel Blueprint stands as an authoritative guide for anyone involved in the hospitality industry seeking to navigate the challenges of distressed hotel assets. It offers readers the tools and insights needed to understand the opportunities and risks associated with distressed hotels, making it an indispensable resource for hotel owners, investors, asset managers, and hospitality professionals aiming to transform distressed properties into profitable, thriving assets.Guidance Hotel Solutions, led by Nalley and Hricko, is a premier real estate investment firm that specializes in distressed hospitality assets, providing a full spectrum of services to clients. With years of experience and a proven track record of success, Nalley and Hricko leverage their expertise to help hotel owners and investors maximize value, navigate complex challenges, and achieve successful turnarounds.The Distressed Hotel Blueprint: A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Distressed Hotel Assets is available now and can be purchased through major online retailers and bookstores like Amazon and Barnes and NobleFor more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Stephen Nalley and Kent Hricko, please contact us at ....

