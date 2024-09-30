Kennedy & Company Announces Organizational Changes To Enhance Client Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben Kennedy, Founder and Managing Partner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kennedy & Company, a leading provider of strategic and technological solutions for higher education institutions and companies serving the education sector, today announced significant organizational changes aimed at enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients.

One Firm Strategy

Kennedy & Company is adopting a "One Firm" approach to sales and client engagement, recognizing the evolving needs of its clients for holistic solutions that span strategy, operations, and technology. This integrated approach will be reflected in a consistent presentation across all client touchpoints, including web presence, advertising, conference materials, and technology utilization.

Key Leadership Appointments

To support this strategic shift, the company has announced the following leadership changes:

Mickey Baines Promoted to President & Chief Revenue Officer

Mickey Baines has been appointed as KCO's first President & Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Baines will oversee all sales and marketing efforts, ensuring a unified approach across the firm's service lines. Baines will continue to contribute his expertise to the Technology practice while focusing on driving revenue growth and market expansion.

Lauren Arimoto Named Technology Service Line Leader

Lauren Arimoto, a ten-year veteran of KCO, has been promoted to Technology Service Line Leader. Arimoto will manage the Technology services team, overseeing service delivery, team development, and the refinement of KCO's technology-focused methodologies and products.

Devon McGee Appointed Director of Finance and Budgeting

Devon McGee will assume the role of Director of Finance and Budgeting, while continuing his primary responsibilities as a Principal. McGee will work closely with the leadership team to provide financial forecasting and operational insights, supporting Kennedy & Company's strategic decision-making processes.

Ben Kennedy, Founder and Managing Partner, commented on the strategic shift:

"The future of Kennedy & Company lies in its ability to bring innovative solutions to its college and university partners that involve great strategy, operations, and technology. In these new roles, we've established a well-rounded leadership team to define how we bring integrated and cutting-edge solutions to all of our clients and how we bring new solutions to an ever-larger audience of higher education leaders across the U.S., Canada, and beyond."

Impact on Client Services

These organizational changes are designed to enhance KCO's ability to:

1. Deliver integrated solutions that address the complex challenges facing higher education institutions and education-focused companies

2. Provide a seamless client experience across all service lines

3. Accelerate innovation in both strategic and technological offerings

4. Improve operational efficiency and financial performance

Kennedy & Company remains committed to its core mission of empowering educational institutions and companies with cutting-edge strategies and technologies to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

