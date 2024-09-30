Transtech Launches Donation Drive For American Red Cross To Aid Hurricane Victims In Western North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TransTech launches donation drive to help Western North Carolina

To support Western North Carolina residents, TransTech will collect donations at their campuses in Charlotte, Gastonia, and Newton.

- Bob BonifaceCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransTech , the largest truck driver training school in North Carolina, is stepping up to support those affected by Hurricane Helene . The company will collect essential donations at three of its campuses-Gastonia, Newton, and Charlotte-from 10 AM to 4 PM, starting Monday, September 30th."There is an immediate need for crucial supplies for nearly one million residents of Western North Carolina impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene," said Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO of TransTech. "There are charitable community groups on the ground helping people throughout the region, and we want to support their efforts in any way that we can."Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech, added, "We are collecting non-perishable foods, water, baby supplies, hygiene products, personal care products, cleaning supplies, and more. We currently have staff members volunteering on the ground, and we are proud of their efforts. Acting as a collection center will help get products quickly to those who need them most."Donation Locations & HoursTransTech will be accepting donations from 10 AM to 4 PM at the following locations between September 30th and October 3rd:TransTech - Charlotte: 4424 Wilkinson Road, Charlotte, NC 28208TransTech - Gastonia: 3051 Aberdeen Road, Gastonia, NC 28054TransTech - Newton: 1261 US-70, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658For more information on how to support the people of Western North Carolina, visit the American Red Cross North Carolina Region atAbout TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver's licenses. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation's carriers – both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation's top trucking companies. Learn more at

