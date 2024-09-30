Expert Institute Announces Acquisition By Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Expert Institute announces its by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, positioning the company for growth in the tech space.

- Michael Talve, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Institute (“EI”), the leading provider of expert witness sourcing and intelligence solutions for law firms, today announced its acquisition by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.LLCP acquired a majority stake in Expert Institute, marking a new chapter of growth and innovation for the company.Since its founding in 2010, Expert Institute has transformed the way legal professionals connect with high-quality expert witnesses, medical professionals, and AI-powered due diligence tools. As the legal landscape undergoes rapid evolution, Expert Institute is uniquely positioned to capture the massive opportunity within the litigation space, which is increasingly driven by technology, data, and specialized expert insights."We are thrilled to join forces with LLCP at such a pivotal time for both Expert Institute and the legal community," said Michael Talve, Founder and CEO of Expert Institute. "The legal industry is undergoing unprecedented change, with technology and AI revolutionizing how law firms operate, collaborate, and win cases. This partnership enables us to scale our platform and deliver even greater value to our clients as they navigate the complex and rapidly shifting litigation landscape."The acquisition comes at a time when the legal sector is seeing a surge in litigation finance, the rapid professionalization of small law firms through advanced software, and the escalation of verdicts and settlements across the nation. As more law firms consolidate and adopt sophisticated tools, the demand for expert witness sourcing and legal intelligence solutions has skyrocketed.Expert Institute's recent growth has been marked by the expansion of its proprietary platform, Expert iQ, which integrates AI-driven research, expert management capabilities, and a robust network of specialists. With over 5,000 law firm partners nationwide, the company has set the standard for expert witness services and intelligence, helping attorneys access the expertise they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive field.Matthew Rich, Partner at LLCP, expressed enthusiasm for the future:“Expert Institute's track record of growth and their unwavering commitment to client success makes them a perfect addition to LLCP's portfolio. As the legal services industry continues to evolve, we are confident that Expert Institute is positioned for incredible expansion in the years to come.”This transaction highlights the growing consolidation in the legal services industry, driven by a need for efficiency and enhanced case outcomes. With rising settlements and verdicts across the board, law firms are increasingly turning to firms like Expert Institute to provide the expertise and insights they need to navigate these new challenges.Expert Institute remains committed to its mission of empowering legal teams with the industry's best expert insights, delivering an unmatched blend of data, technology, and personalized service.About Expert InstituteFounded in 2010, Expert Institute is a pioneer in legal technology and expert witness services. The company connects law firms with world-class experts and provides AI-driven due diligence tools that streamline case preparation and strategy. Expert Institute serves over 5,000 firms nationwide through its cloud-based Expert iQ platform, which offers sophisticated case management solutions and expert sourcing capabilities. For more information, visit .About Levine Leichtman Capital PartnersLevine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing in business services, education, and legal solutions. With over $10.2 billion in assets under management, LLCP's global team partners with management teams to deliver long-term growth and success. For more information, visit .

